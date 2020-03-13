Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
2300 S. Patton Ct
Denver, CO
Bernita Swieso


1929 - 2020
Bernita Swieso Obituary
Swieso, Bernita
Bernie
2/12/1929 - 2/28/2020

Bernita Evelyn (Lueck) Swieso born in the town of York, Clark County, WI. She is survived by son Gary (Marlene) Swieso, daughter Karen King, grandchildren Jennifer & Benjamin King, step grandchildren Jo Anne Caldwell & Jason (Rachelle) Roberts, friend/like a daughter Cindy (Buzz) Sutherland and their daughters Jennifer, Meghan and Jill. Preceded in death by husband Vernard, son Jeffrey, sisters Lucille and Norma, brother Wilmer. A memorial service will be held 1pm Sat. March 14 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 2300 S. Patton Ct., Denver 80219. Donations may be made to the Christ the King Garden fund. Godspeed Mom.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 13, 2020
