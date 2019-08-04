|
Just, Beth Haenke
Beth Haenke Just passed away on July 15, 2019 after a long and valiant battle with breast cancer. She was born to Mike and Irene Haenke on February 15, 1956 in Virginia, Minnesota. She spent her early years on her parent's farm on Minnesota's Iron Range with her siblings Barb, Karen, Marilyn, Gail, Joanne and Rod. She graduated from the College of St Scholastica with a degree in Health Information Management. Her love of snow skiing took her to Denver Colorado where she worked in the Health Information Management field while completing her MBA at the University of Colorado. She was an entrepreneur, starting, building and running a successful health information business for the past 17 years. She was recognized as an expert in her field and was elected to the Board of Directors of her professional association, the American Health Information Management Association.
Her professional accomplishments were overshadowed by her overwhelmingly positive attitude toward life. She always saw the good in people and believed in everyone's potential. She was a leader and mentor to many. Her infectious smile and laugh always put people at ease and she made friends easily. She maintained strong friendships with friends from High School and College. She was such fun to be with! Beth was a catalyst who got things done. She was also an altruist. She was generous, readily giving of her time and resources to employees, family and friends. She volunteered readily and particularly enjoyed the 9 years that she served on the Board of Trustees for the College of St. Scholastica whose motto is 'the world needs more saints'. The world truly needs more Beths!!!
She loved her family and her many nieces and nephews, and she was so obviously loved in return.
A 13 year 'seasonal' resident of Spooner, Wisconsin she loved being at her 'cabin' on the lake. The contrast to the big city energized and refreshed her. The warmth of the welcoming community made her feel at home. She particularly loved captaining her pontoon boat which reminded her of riding her horses on the farm when she was a child. From open fields to open waters, it always gave her a thrill.
She is survived by her husband Jerry, children Alex and Elizabeth, siblings and many nieces and nephews.
She is gone from this world but will remain forever in our hearts.
A memorial service was conducted in Spooner, Wisconsin on July 20 at the Spooner Funeral Home (https://www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com/spooner-funeral-home) with a celebration of life to be conducted on August 12th at 3:00 Pm at St. Andrews Church, 9203 S. University, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The College of St. Scholastica, College Advancement, 1200 Kenwood Avenue, Duluth, MN 55811. Please note: "Beth Haenke Just Scholarship Fund" in the memo.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2019