Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bette Hurlbut
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bette Hurlbut


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bette Hurlbut Obituary
Hurlbut, Bette
11/28/1922 - 9/21/2019

Active, Determined,
Inquisitive and
Adventuresome.
Bette, 96, did it all. Born in Denver she was the only child of A. Irene and Andrew Jackson. Bette attended East High School, Mills College, and got her MA at DU.

She met and married James in 1944, raised and is survived by 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. Bette held a variety of jobs usually involving teaching.

She learned to ski, mountain and rock climb in the '30s, loved art, music, and adventure travel. She taught us all to love and live in the outdoors, to enjoy music and art, and to explore whatever our heart's desired.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Hurlbut. Private services will be held. Donations can be made in her name to Rocky Mountain PBS.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.