Hurlbut, Bette
11/28/1922 - 9/21/2019
Active, Determined,
Inquisitive and
Adventuresome.
Bette, 96, did it all. Born in Denver she was the only child of A. Irene and Andrew Jackson. Bette attended East High School, Mills College, and got her MA at DU.
She met and married James in 1944, raised and is survived by 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. Bette held a variety of jobs usually involving teaching.
She learned to ski, mountain and rock climb in the '30s, loved art, music, and adventure travel. She taught us all to love and live in the outdoors, to enjoy music and art, and to explore whatever our heart's desired.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Hurlbut. Private services will be held. Donations can be made in her name to Rocky Mountain PBS.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 29, 2019