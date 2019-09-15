|
|
Zoellner, Bette
November 16, 1931 - September 10, 2019
Elizabeth June "Bette" (Losasso) Zoellner passed away on September 10, 2019 in Denver Colorado where she was born & raised. She was a proud North Denver native born to Andy & Frances Losasso. She graduated from North High School with many of her lifelong friends in 1949. She married Don Zoellner who is also a Denver native on November 18, 1950. They personally built their family home in Wheat Ridge where they lived until Don's death in 1993. They lovingly raised four children there; Mike (Nancy) Zoellner, Craig (Beth) Zoellner, Linda (Waters) who passed away in 2017, and Drs Pat (Laura) Zoellner. She lovingly nurtured 13 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren who meant the world to her. They will all miss her very much. Bette, also known as Nunnie to many of her friends was a homemaker in the truest sense of the word. She took great pride in her home and being present for her family whenever they needed her. Friends were also extremely important to her. She made her family and her friends her highest priority. Her caring nature, warm smile and ever-present sense of humor charmed everyone around her. Her Catholic faith was also very important to her and she volunteered actively for many Catholic causes throughout her life. A Celebration of her life and Funeral Mass will be held on September 23 at 11am at Sts Peter & Paul in Wheat Ridge which is the parish she and her husband helped to build, where all of her children attended grade school and where she was actively involved for many years.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019