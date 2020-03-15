|
|
Yates, Bettina Irene (Betty Boozer)
03/09/1929 - 01/29/2020
Bettina Yates was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bettina moved to Denver in 1947 to attend Denver University, graduating in 1951 with a Degree in Education. She met and married John Zibnack, and she had two children: Michael Hall Zibnack and Marishka Mariann Lynch-Steineger (John). She is survived by her sister Judy Shemeta, her 3 grandchildren, Natasha Rose Fose (Mike), Dylan Patrick Lynch (Valerie), Sean Michael Lynch (Alexandra), and her four great grandchildren, Dilynn, Noah, Leo, Francesca. She got to meet and hold all of them. Betty was a career educator with the Denver Public Schools, (18) of those years were at Doull Elementary School. Later in life she married James Freeland (also father of Doug, Dana, and Don), who allowed her to continue her Education. She received a B.A. in Counseling and a Master Degree in Administration. She then became a Principal in Denver Public Schools; her last years of work were again at Doull Elementary School until she retired in 1994. Her last and best marriage was to Dick Yates, who was a lofty legacy in Basketball, Baseball, and Denver Pioneers Football team (1947 - 50s). Due to unfortunate actions taken by his son Scott A. Yates (coach of Kent Denver School) forced their marriage to be dissolved. Her determination and broken heart did not stop her in her tracks. She also was incredibly athletic in her own right. She was a great skier, golfer, traveler, and hiker. Dick taught her to fish and they enjoyed 15 years of marriage, traveling from thier 2 homes, one in Denver and the other in Scottsdale. Her life ended in a gracious manner with many friendships and loved ones, who enjoyed her love for Italy, Italian dishes and learning the language. She was a fighter, survivor of the Great Depression, and a hard worker. She loved nature, enjoying everyone and all the beautiful sunrises and sunsets. She made this world a more beautiful place to live in and enjoy. There is a private memorial service Sunday, March 22, 2020, 2:00pm. Please contact [email protected] for details.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 15, 2020