Betty Ann Burns
1931 - 2020
Burns, Betty Ann
5/28/1931 - 5/18/2020
Corporal

Betty Burns (Beck) passed away in Lakewood, CO, shortly before her 89th birthday. She was a good-natured spirit, a trailblazer and a good friend to many. Born in a small steel town in Pennsylvania, she longed to travel. At 19, she joined the Women's Army Corps, where she worked in finance and had adventures, including living in Sendai, Japan during the Korean War. After the war, she worked in banking in Phoenix, where she became an avid bowler with a 200(+) average and competed in tournaments across the West. Later, she and six of the bowling team "girls" purchased United Beaver Camperland in Utah. Together they ran the business for over 25 years, hosting snowbirds and summer campers, and having a ball of fun. She is survived by her loving niece and nephew, Claudia Browne of Golden, CO and Greg Brand of Waterbury,VT, and her grand nieces and nephew Nina Brand, Lindsey Brand, Adeline Browne and Kingsbury Turner Browne.


Published in Denver Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

