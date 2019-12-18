Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 327-7220
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Westminster United Methodist Church
3585 W 76th Ave
Westminster, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Brauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Brauer


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Brauer Obituary
Brauer, Betty
Sept. 16, 1929 - Dec. 14, 2019

Betty Jean Brauer, 90, of Westminster, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at The Denver Hospice inpatient care center. Born on September 16, 1929 in Nebraska, she was the daughter of Arthur and Gladys (Branscomb) Burton. Betty married Harold Brauer on June 4, 1947 and together they shared 65 years of marriage until Harold's passing in 2013. Betty worked as a secretary for Harris Park Elementary. She enjoyed being with her family, visiting the mountains and reading. She will be remembered for the loving way she cared for her husband and children. She also was an amazing baker as anyone who has tasted her cinnamon roles or Christmas cookies will attest. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Jo Dukes and her husband, Steve and her son, David Brauer and his wife, Suzanne, grandchildren: Ian Dukes, Blythe Brauer and Daniel Brauer, and sister Lila Leibrandt. In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her siblings Cecil, Ethel, Pauline, Letha, Leona, and Jo An. A Memorial Service to honor Betty's life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Westminster United Methodist Church, 3585 W 76th Ave, Westminster, CO 80030. Memorial donations in Betty's name to Westminster United Methodist Church, 3585 W. 76th Ave., Westminster, CO 80030.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -