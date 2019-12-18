|
|
Brauer, Betty
Sept. 16, 1929 - Dec. 14, 2019
Betty Jean Brauer, 90, of Westminster, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at The Denver Hospice inpatient care center. Born on September 16, 1929 in Nebraska, she was the daughter of Arthur and Gladys (Branscomb) Burton. Betty married Harold Brauer on June 4, 1947 and together they shared 65 years of marriage until Harold's passing in 2013. Betty worked as a secretary for Harris Park Elementary. She enjoyed being with her family, visiting the mountains and reading. She will be remembered for the loving way she cared for her husband and children. She also was an amazing baker as anyone who has tasted her cinnamon roles or Christmas cookies will attest. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Jo Dukes and her husband, Steve and her son, David Brauer and his wife, Suzanne, grandchildren: Ian Dukes, Blythe Brauer and Daniel Brauer, and sister Lila Leibrandt. In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her siblings Cecil, Ethel, Pauline, Letha, Leona, and Jo An. A Memorial Service to honor Betty's life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Westminster United Methodist Church, 3585 W 76th Ave, Westminster, CO 80030. Memorial donations in Betty's name to Westminster United Methodist Church, 3585 W. 76th Ave., Westminster, CO 80030.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019