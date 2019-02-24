|
Dean, Betty C.
April 6, 1942 - February 15, 2019
Betty C. Dean passed away on February 15, 2019. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, February 26th at 9AM at the Horan & McConaty Family Chapel in Thornton, CO at 9998 Grant Street. Please also join the family for a reception later in the afternoon from 1PM to 3PM at the Westminster Elks Club at 3850 Elk Drive. Betty will be laid to rest with her late husband Harvey at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 24, 2019