|
|
Colton, Betty
(Awinita Usdi-Little Fawn)
Proud Cherokee woman Betty Lorraine (Smith) Colton (Awinita Usdi-Little Fawn), age 95, of Broomfield, Colorado took the journey to the Spirit World on September 6, 2019. She was welcomed into this life by her midwife grandmother Annie Sanders on June 6, 1924, on Greasy Creek in the Old Creek Nation outside Wetumka, Oklahoma. Her parents were sharecroppers Willy Smith and Susie North. She remembered her childhood as a time when merchants had signs in their windows saying "No Indians or Dogs Allowed." She was one of eight children. She never forgot the poverty of the Great Depression when her family picked cotton in Oklahoma and Texas. She often remarked her parents could not afford shoes. She recalled her mother and grandmother making moccasins for the family. When leather was not available, they would wrap cloth around the feet of the children so they would not burn and bleed while they worked in the fields alongside their parents. As a child, she survived a rattlesnake bite and tuberculosis. As an adult, she survived breast and ovarian cancer, severe arthritis, along with knee and hip replacements. Her spirit was always upbeat, and her motto was "Never quit." When she was 18, she moved to Denver where she met and married Lynford George Colton, a cowboy from Vernal, Utah of Cherokee and Scotch-Irish ancestry. She gave birth to seven children, including two sons (Milo Lone-Eagle and Orval Lloyd) and five daughters (Beverly Jean, Patricia Ann, Garnet Susan, Starlight Beth, and Shannon Joyce). She worked as a custodian for the Second Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (LDS) in Wheatridge and for the National Atmospheric Research Center in Boulder. She also worked as a cook for the aerospace company Sundstrande, the University of Colorado football team, and the LDS Church Student Activity Center at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Her greatest joy was seeing her children graduate from college. She was preceded in death by her husband and three daughters. She is survived by her two sons and by daughters Garnet Susan and Starlight Beth, eleven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was a member of the LDS Church and the Native American Church. Burial is at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 15, 2019