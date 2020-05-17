Harty, Betty FernJanuary 7, 1924 - May 7, 2020Betty Fern was born January 7, 1924 to Delbert William Fern and Elizabeth Maria (Patterson) Fern. She died 4 months into her 96th year on May 7, 2020. This is important because she became proud of her age and often added the fractions to her number of years on this earth. Her parents, brother LaMoyne John Fern, and husband Vincent "Red" Stickney Harty preceded her in death, as did all of her brothers/sisters-in-law. Although a variety of physical ailments limited her mobility in recent years, her mind, her spirit, her sense of humor, and her independence never abandoned her. Family was important to Betty and she never willingly missed a family gathering or celebration and loved to host many family gatherings. With extended family spread across 3 and 4 generations from coast to coast, Facebook became her window to important events and new arrivals to the family. As a dedicated scrap booker and keeper of journals, Betty was the family historian. She is survived by her two children: Gary Harty (Judy [Newman] Harty) and Peggy Harty (Bob Phillips), 3 grandchildren: Liam Harty, Katie Harty, and Bridget Phillips, and many nieces and nephews as well as cousins of her generation, Communicating with extended family via Facebook and emails created a very strong bond with each succeeding generation of this loving extended family. She grew up in Kearney Nebraska with her parents and older brother LaMoyne John Fern. She left Kearney and went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad in Cheyenne Wyoming. In December of 1946 she married Lieutenant Vincent "Red" Stickney Harty and became Betty Fern Harty. They lived in Vincent's hometown of Bellows Falls Vermont from 1946-1950 and eventually settled in Denver Colorado in 1952. The home they purchased in 1955 remained their home for the next 65 years. Betty was a housewife and homemaker for several years before joining Petroleum Information in the mid 70's where she remained until her retirement. Betty and Vincent enjoyed some special trips to Rome, the Caribbean, Bermuda, Mexico, and the Bahamas due to work related opportunities, as well as many trips in the states. They both enjoyed attending theater productions and movies, fishing, playing golf, gardening, and going to Bronco games at the Mile High Stadium and in their living room. In a short biographical sketch, she said, "Our life has not been earth shattering, but we have been happy with pride in home and family." She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Such is the circle of life and the circle of love. The family is having an intimate ceremony at Horan & McConaty Mortuary before interment at Fort Logan Cemetery. Pastor Tom Harty of Randolph Vermont, a beloved nephew of Betty will officiate the ceremony. Although Betty passed due to natural aging, Covid-19 social distancing requirements dictate that a celebration of her life must take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, please consider helping a local food bank or other small businesses affected by Covid-19 if you are able.