Betty Hoover was a dear friend of the Timms family . We remember Betty as one of “The Twins”, as a part of a beautiful family (Hoover and Coppom), and as a faithful member of the Catholic Church. We have memories of “the Twins” donned in cheerleading garb as they cheered on the Boulder High and CU football teams and the Denver Broncos! Adorable! We will miss Betty very very much. While we have lost a good friend, heaven has surely gained a fun and faithful servant!



-The Timms Family ( Mary Mardiguian, Grace Coan Patrick Timms

Grace Coan

Friend