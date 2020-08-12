1/
Betty Hoover
1924 - 2020
Hoover, Betty
Nov. 19, 1924 - August 5, 2020

Private family service, Sacred Heart of Jesus, Aug. 15, 1:30 PM. Live stream of the funeral will be avail. at shjboulder.org. Private burial.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
Sacred Heart of Jesus
August 11, 2020
Betty Hoover was a dear friend of the Timms family . We remember Betty as one of “The Twins”, as a part of a beautiful family (Hoover and Coppom), and as a faithful member of the Catholic Church. We have memories of “the Twins” donned in cheerleading garb as they cheered on the Boulder High and CU football teams and the Denver Broncos! Adorable! We will miss Betty very very much. While we have lost a good friend, heaven has surely gained a fun and faithful servant!

-The Timms Family ( Mary Mardiguian, Grace Coan Patrick Timms
Grace Coan
Friend
August 11, 2020
I’m grateful to have known Betty and the Hoover Family these many years. My late Mother went to Boulder High School with Betty. And later I went to the same school with her children. May GOD give you all peace and HIS love comfort you. Thank you Betty for your smiles and love for others.
Terry Bush
Friend
August 10, 2020
Our prayers, hugs and love to cousin Peggy and ALL family members during this sad time...God blessed us with 95 amazing years of Betty!
May she rest in peace with all our other angels..all our love/Dick, Sharman and the rest of us Feltons in Kansas City, MO, Kansas City, KS and St. Joseph, MO
Richard Felton
Family
