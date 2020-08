Hansen, Betty J.1/16/1937 - 8/22/2020Betty J. Hansen, 83, of Lakewood, died early Aug. 22 peacefully in her sleep. She was the wife of the Rev. Dr. Carl L. Hansen. Private family funeral service is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at Bethany Lutheran Church. Service will be live-streamed at bethanylive.org . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Carl Hansen scholarship at Midland University in Fremont, Neb., or the charity of your choice