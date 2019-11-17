Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jane Holland


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jane Holland Obituary
Holland, Betty Jane
3/20/1923 - 10/30/2019

Betty Jane Holland, 96, of Highlands Ranch, passed away on October 30, 2019. She is survived by her four daughters, Karen Eikenberry (Jon) of Portland, OR, Judith Stalnaker (Pete Jenkins) of Denver, Susanne Hay (Michael) of Highlands Ranch, and Kathy Houck (Dennis) of Aurora; six grandchildren, Scott Eikenberry, Jennifer Wilcoxon, Todd Stalnaker, Jason Bachman, Lisa Houck, and Lindsey Houck; and five great grandchildren.

The youngest of 12 children, Betty was born on March 20, 1923 on a farm in Adair County, Iowa. She graduated from Anita (Iowa) High School where she met her future husband, Merlin "Red" Holland. They married in 1942 and were married 71 years until his death in 2014. They had lived in Colorado since 1971.

Betty was devoted to raising her daughters by encouraging and supporting them. She had artistic and creative abilities and was an award-winning china painter. She engaged in this fine art for almost 40 years, making coffee sets, large vases, sets of china, and tiny porcelain boxes. She loved flowers (especially roses), clothes, and jewelry and was a huge Nuggets fan.

Private family services will be held. Interment, Ft. Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -