Holland, Betty Jane
3/20/1923 - 10/30/2019
Betty Jane Holland, 96, of Highlands Ranch, passed away on October 30, 2019. She is survived by her four daughters, Karen Eikenberry (Jon) of Portland, OR, Judith Stalnaker (Pete Jenkins) of Denver, Susanne Hay (Michael) of Highlands Ranch, and Kathy Houck (Dennis) of Aurora; six grandchildren, Scott Eikenberry, Jennifer Wilcoxon, Todd Stalnaker, Jason Bachman, Lisa Houck, and Lindsey Houck; and five great grandchildren.
The youngest of 12 children, Betty was born on March 20, 1923 on a farm in Adair County, Iowa. She graduated from Anita (Iowa) High School where she met her future husband, Merlin "Red" Holland. They married in 1942 and were married 71 years until his death in 2014. They had lived in Colorado since 1971.
Betty was devoted to raising her daughters by encouraging and supporting them. She had artistic and creative abilities and was an award-winning china painter. She engaged in this fine art for almost 40 years, making coffee sets, large vases, sets of china, and tiny porcelain boxes. She loved flowers (especially roses), clothes, and jewelry and was a huge Nuggets fan.
Private family services will be held. Interment, Ft. Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 17, 2019