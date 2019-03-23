|
Brega, Betty Jean
Nov. 28, 1938 - March 18, 2019
Betty (Witherspoon)
Brega was born November 28, 1938 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The daughter of Gordon Marable Witherspoon and Bernice Johnson, Betty grew up in Aida, Oklahoma and Amarillo, Texas. The summer after her sophomore year at the University of Oklahoma, Betty visited a friend at CU Boulder. She went straight home and packed her bags, transferring to CU in the fall. That year, she took a chance on a handsome young Kappa House hasher and law student and the rest is history.
Betty married Charles Franklin Brega in 1960 and their 58-year marriage was a true love story. They built their dream home in Englewood, Colorado, raised three very lucky children, enjoyed many wonderful friendships, and traveled the world togeth- er. Betty took care of everyone and every- thing around her, without question or limit.
Betty is survived by her husband, Charles, her three children, Kerry, Doug, and Angela, and her two grandchildren, Evan and Valaire.
Betty's battle with Alzheimer's disease ended on March 18, 2019. Even afflicted as she was, she remained remarkably beautiful, gracious, funny, and kind. She will be missed by her family and her many friends. Services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, April 6th at Christ Church (2950 S. University Blvd., Denver, CO 80210). A reception will be held at 3:30pm at Cherry Hills Country Club (4125 S. University Blvd., Englewood, CO 80113). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , which provided much needed support to Betty's family during her illness.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 23 to Mar. 31, 2019