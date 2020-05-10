Wallace, Betty L. Armstrong
12/18/1926 - 05/03/2020
Betty Lou Wallace. 93 passed away May 3, 2020. Born on December 18, 1926 to Esther and Theodore Armstrong in Englewood, CO. Betty is survived by her children, Michael, Mark (Jackie), Barbara Whitney (Jim), and Martin as well as thirteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and her brother, Joe (Maggie). A memorial service will be held later in the summer. A full obituary available at www.mayflowercolorado.org.
Published in Denver Post on May 10, 2020.