|
|
Stubbs, Betty Lou Roberts
August 24, 1922 - January 7, 2020
Betty Lou Roberts Stubbs passed away peacefully January 7, 2020. She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma August 24, 1922, to Clarence and Beulah Mae Mondy Roberts. She attended the University of Oklahoma where she met her future husband Bill and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Betty married William Arthur Stubbs, son of Arthur G. and Maybelle Hinckle Stubbs, on February 20, 1943. She was devoted to her husband, children, family and many friends. She was an active long-time member of Wellshire Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder and Christian Education Director. Betty was a member of PEO, SCIO and other clubs, and enjoyed her beautiful garden.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband William A. Stubbs, brothers Joseph (Margery) Roberts and Robert (Jean) Roberts, and by her daughter Sara Stubbs Ryan. She is survived by her sister-in-law Jean Roberts and brother Donald (Lynn) Roberts. Also surviving are her son-in-law John (Jody Foster) Ryan and grandsons Jeff (Laura), William (Sita) and Benjamin Ryan; daughter Jane Stubbs (Robert) Scofield; son Fell (Barbara) Stubbs and grandsons Graham (Alison) and Stewart (Lauren) Stubbs; son Randall (Loraine) Stubbs and granddaughter Amanda and grandson Mitchell Stubbs; and by son Robert (Mariah) Stubbs and granddaughter Meghan and grandson Travis Stubbs. Betty also loved her four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at Wellshire Presbyterian Church, 2999 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222 on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Reception to follow at the Church. Messages of condolence can be added to Betty's obituary at www.horancares.com. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Wellshire Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden or .
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 19, 2020