Stone, Betty Mae
5/14/1936 - 6/6/2019
Betty Mae Stone, 83, of Wheat Ridge, preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Domenic Stone. Mother of Victoria (Louis) Gallo, Steve Stone, Veronica (William) Palmer-Mobley, Domenic (Debbie) Stone Jr. and Connie (deceased Donald) Ross. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Thursday June 13th, Visitation at 5 PM, Rosary at 6 PM. Funeral Mass Friday June 14th, 2 PM. All services at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post from June 9 to June 12, 2019