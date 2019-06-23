|
|
Kohnen, Betty Maxine
8/6/1930 - 6/16/2019
Betty Maxine Kohnen, loving wife, mother and grandmother, 88, was born August 6, 1930. She passed away June 16, 2019. She is survived by five children, Douglas (Sharon) Kohnen, Patricia Tracy, Pamela Glisan, Janell (Jim) Gleason, Debra (David) Altman; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren. Betty was born in Fleming, CO and raised her family with Raymond (Ralph) her husband of 56 years, in Aurora, CO. Betty's greatest joy was spending time with her family and shared love and loads of laughter at every visit. Betty will be sadly missed. Her love of life and ability to nurture and love others will be forever remembered. Visitation, Wed., June 26, 5-7pm followed by Rosary. Funeral Mass, Thurs. June 27, 11am; all services at Horan and McConaty Chapel 3201 S. Parker Rd. Funeral Mass will be followed by reception on premises. Private interment at Ft. Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post from June 23 to June 25, 2019