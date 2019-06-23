Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Denver, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Kohnen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Maxine Kohnen


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Maxine Kohnen Obituary
Kohnen, Betty Maxine
8/6/1930 - 6/16/2019

Betty Maxine Kohnen, loving wife, mother and grandmother, 88, was born August 6, 1930. She passed away June 16, 2019. She is survived by five children, Douglas (Sharon) Kohnen, Patricia Tracy, Pamela Glisan, Janell (Jim) Gleason, Debra (David) Altman; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren. Betty was born in Fleming, CO and raised her family with Raymond (Ralph) her husband of 56 years, in Aurora, CO. Betty's greatest joy was spending time with her family and shared love and loads of laughter at every visit. Betty will be sadly missed. Her love of life and ability to nurture and love others will be forever remembered. Visitation, Wed., June 26, 5-7pm followed by Rosary. Funeral Mass, Thurs. June 27, 11am; all services at Horan and McConaty Chapel 3201 S. Parker Rd. Funeral Mass will be followed by reception on premises. Private interment at Ft. Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post from June 23 to June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
Download Now