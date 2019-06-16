Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church of Denver
6500 E Girard Avenue (Hampden & Monaco)
Denver, CO
Marshall, Betty Rae
1/31/1923 - 11/22/2018

Betty Rae Symonds Marshall, 95, of Lakewood, died on Thanksgiving Day, 2018, at Sunrise Assisted Living at Pinehurst.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will happen on Sunday, June 30th, beginning at 2pm. This memorial will take place at Calvary Baptist Church of Denver, 6500 E Girard Avenue (Hampden & Monaco), in Denver.
Memorial Gifts in honor of Betty Rae may be given to Calvary Baptist Church (at the above address), Betty Rae Marshall Memorial Fund, or via calvarydenver.org/giving/
Published in Denver Post from June 16 to June 26, 2019
