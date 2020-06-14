Betty Sadler
Sadler, Betty
May 1929 - June 2020

Wife of Graham Sadler and mother of Graham, Jr. (Judy), Susan, Lee (Ruth), and Harrison (Linda - both deceased). Loving grandmother or great grandmother to Duane, Ben, Matt, Catherine, Jake, Alexis, Cori Beth, Sarah, Isabella and Diana. Died of complications following emergency hip replacement surgery after a fall one day before 91st birthday.
https://www.newcomerdenver.com/Obituary/185580/Betty-Sadler/Denver-CO


Published in Denver Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
