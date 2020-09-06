Webb, Beverley



Beverley Rae Webb (Thorp), age 78, of Englewood, Colorado, formerly of Dayton, Ohio passed away on August 23, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on September 19th, 1941 to Blaine and Mamie Thorp (Calmes/ nee Murphy). Bev graduated from Kiser High School in Dayton, Ohio in 1959, and in addition to being a loving mother and wife, also worked as a secretary for the University of Dayton until 1995 when her family moved to Colorado. Bev loved gardening, walking, meeting with her church friends, and spending time with her family.



She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 33 years: Noel Webb Jr., daughter: Michelle Webb, and sister: Colleen Ireland. Survived by her son, David (Tabitha) Webb of Denver, CO: Grandson, Dustin Webb of Denver, CO: Grandchildren, Zachary, Rachel, Rebekah and Nathan Webb of Denver, CO: Brother, Harvey "Denny" Thorp: Sister in law Mary Lou (Frank) Powell of Camden, OH: Brother in law, Ronald Wayne Webb (Andrea) of Brownsville, IN: Sister in law, Linda Sue King of Logan, OH, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A private family ceremony will take place on her birthday September 19th, 2020 in Denver, Colorado and her final resting place will be in Fairmount Cemetery in Camden, Ohio.





