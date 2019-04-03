|
Sanders, Beverly Ann
Beloved wife of 65 years to Gary T. Sanders, passed away on March 27, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Bev was a loving mother of six; Val, Scott (Jody), Michelle, Matt, Jill White (Rick), Brock (Tammie), and grandmother to eleven, who she dearly loved and maintained very intimate relationships with. "Granny" was reunited in death with her first grandchild, Ryan, and leaves behind Danny (Lauren), Reed White (Christine), Maggie, Kyle (Kelsey), Sean (Quinn), Jake Loveless (Tierney), Kelly (Sara) Avery, Henry, Cooper, and great granddaughter Brielle. Two more great grandsons will arrive soon. (Jackson, Brecken). Bev also leaves behind a sister, Marilyn Reeves. Beverly was born on February 3, 1935 in Denver, Colorado. She attended Lakewood High School, graduating in 1953 and was married to Gary on 12/31/1953. In addition to being a loving wife and mother. Bev was also co-owner of George T. Sanders Company (wholesale plumbing distribution) with Gary, and was very active in the company. Bev had many hobbies along the way, the most recent and long standing was duplicate bridge, where she achieved her life masters.
She was loved by her many friends in both her business and bridge worlds, and returned their love ten fold. Her battle with her illness did not diminish her positive attitude, She was an amazing woman, who was grateful for her wonderful 84 years, and was a proud American.
Please join us in celebrating Bev's life on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM Pinehurst Country Club, 6555 W. Quincy Ave. Denver, CO 80235. There will be a Memorial, followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, Bev would prefer donations be made to: Mental Health Colorado, mentalhealthcolorado.org, Denver Rescue Mission or .
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019