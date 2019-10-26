Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Littleton United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Carol Rodvold Allen


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Carol Rodvold Allen Obituary
Allen, Beverly Carol Rodvold
7/22/1938 - 10/17/2019

The longtime Littleton resident passed away from effects of Dementia and Diverticulitis on October 17th. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry E. Allen, (d. 2017), father Melvin Bennett Rodvold, (d. 2000) Mother, Minnie Amanda Smith, (d. 2001) and brother Leslie Rodvold.
She is survived by Siblings Loren, Roger, Leslie, Steven, and Charlene and two sons Gregory S. Allen, (Jill Perkins) Douglas E. Allen, (Penny Enochs) and daughter Karen J. Allen, (Chris Turner) and five grandchildren Bob Allen, Kelsey Welter, Thomas Allen, Baylee Allen, and Mark D. Allen.
Born in Noonan ND, the oldest in a family of five children, she grew up in Fortuna ND and graduated High School in Crosby ND where she was a beauty contestant in 1956. She moved to Denver with close friends and attended the Parks School of Business and then began work with the Glen L. Martin Company in 1957, where she met her future husband Jerry. Married in 1958 in Denver, Martin Marietta assignments took Beverly and Jerry and their young family to adventures in Los Angeles, Littleton, and Redmond, WA before permanently settling in Littleton in 1974. She was active in her Church and the kid's sports and activities and worked as an office manager at an electronics firm as an empty nester. Retirement in 1992 had them traveling to Europe and visiting family and friends around the country. She made friends wherever she went and will be sorely missed by her family and all who knew her. The final stop in her life journey will be in Fortuna Cemetery with her parents in North Dakota.
Service is at Littleton United Methodist Church at 2 pm Sunday October 27th.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.