Allen, Beverly Carol Rodvold
7/22/1938 - 10/17/2019
The longtime Littleton resident passed away from effects of Dementia and Diverticulitis on October 17th. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry E. Allen, (d. 2017), father Melvin Bennett Rodvold, (d. 2000) Mother, Minnie Amanda Smith, (d. 2001) and brother Leslie Rodvold.
She is survived by Siblings Loren, Roger, Leslie, Steven, and Charlene and two sons Gregory S. Allen, (Jill Perkins) Douglas E. Allen, (Penny Enochs) and daughter Karen J. Allen, (Chris Turner) and five grandchildren Bob Allen, Kelsey Welter, Thomas Allen, Baylee Allen, and Mark D. Allen.
Born in Noonan ND, the oldest in a family of five children, she grew up in Fortuna ND and graduated High School in Crosby ND where she was a beauty contestant in 1956. She moved to Denver with close friends and attended the Parks School of Business and then began work with the Glen L. Martin Company in 1957, where she met her future husband Jerry. Married in 1958 in Denver, Martin Marietta assignments took Beverly and Jerry and their young family to adventures in Los Angeles, Littleton, and Redmond, WA before permanently settling in Littleton in 1974. She was active in her Church and the kid's sports and activities and worked as an office manager at an electronics firm as an empty nester. Retirement in 1992 had them traveling to Europe and visiting family and friends around the country. She made friends wherever she went and will be sorely missed by her family and all who knew her. The final stop in her life journey will be in Fortuna Cemetery with her parents in North Dakota.
Service is at Littleton United Methodist Church at 2 pm Sunday October 27th.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 26, 2019