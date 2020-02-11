|
Murry, Beverly Jean
"BJ"
06/28/1940 - 02/08/2020
BJ passed away on February 8, 2020 with her loving husband, Ruhnner Morrison, by her side. She worked at Swedish Hospital for 30 years as a physical therapist after earning her Master's Degree from the Mayo Clinic. She loved golf, gourmet cooking, and ballroom dancing.
Funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, 02/13/20, at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel in Aurora. Graveside service will be at 10am on Friday, 02/14/20, at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020