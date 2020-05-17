Beverly Krantz
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Krantz, Beverly

Bev is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Clara Marie, daughter Kim (Andy), daughter-in-law Buffy and sister Jackie. She is survived by children Kurt (Jodi), Mark (Marilyn), Kari (Rick), and Karl. Bev is also survived by brother Gene (Jolene) and is a loving grandmother of 15 grandkids, and 7 great-grandkids. Viewing, Thurs, May 21, 5:30-8pm, at Horan & McConaty (5303 E. County Line Rd, Centennial, 80122). Donations may be made to Grace United Methodist or Cherry Creek Schools Foundation, more info available at HoranCares.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Viewing
05:30 - 08:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved