Krantz, Beverly
Bev is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Clara Marie, daughter Kim (Andy), daughter-in-law Buffy and sister Jackie. She is survived by children Kurt (Jodi), Mark (Marilyn), Kari (Rick), and Karl. Bev is also survived by brother Gene (Jolene) and is a loving grandmother of 15 grandkids, and 7 great-grandkids. Viewing, Thurs, May 21, 5:30-8pm, at Horan & McConaty (5303 E. County Line Rd, Centennial, 80122). Donations may be made to Grace United Methodist or Cherry Creek Schools Foundation, more info available at HoranCares.com.
Bev is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Clara Marie, daughter Kim (Andy), daughter-in-law Buffy and sister Jackie. She is survived by children Kurt (Jodi), Mark (Marilyn), Kari (Rick), and Karl. Bev is also survived by brother Gene (Jolene) and is a loving grandmother of 15 grandkids, and 7 great-grandkids. Viewing, Thurs, May 21, 5:30-8pm, at Horan & McConaty (5303 E. County Line Rd, Centennial, 80122). Donations may be made to Grace United Methodist or Cherry Creek Schools Foundation, more info available at HoranCares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 17, 2020.