Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
901 S Sheridan Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80226
(303) 274-6065
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
901 S Sheridan Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80226
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
901 S Sheridan Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80226
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
Staging Area A
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Thygesen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ray Thygesen


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Ray Thygesen Obituary
THYGESEN, BEVERLY RAY
1/8/1931 - 12/6/2019

of Golden and Wheat Ridge, CO. Wife of the late Leon R. Thygesen. Mother of Linda R. (Fred) Keagy, Cynthia (Dana Berry) Turnbull and June Turnbull. Grandmother of Joel Comstock, Kristen (Scott) Bauer, Alyson (Chase) Evans, Arielle (Jace Dispenza) Hein, Nathaniel Hein, Sophia Smith and Rankin Langley. Great-grandmother of Logan, Peyton and Naia; and grand-cat, Armani. Dear Friend of Captain Jim Gunning. Viewing, Monday, 12/16 5:30pm-7:30pm at Newcomer West Metro Chapel. Shelter Service, Tuesday, 12/17 10:00 am, Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area A. Procession will leave funeral home at 9:30 am. Reception at Mount Vernon Canyon Club, immediately following the service. All family and friends are welcome.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -