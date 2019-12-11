|
|
THYGESEN, BEVERLY RAY
1/8/1931 - 12/6/2019
of Golden and Wheat Ridge, CO. Wife of the late Leon R. Thygesen. Mother of Linda R. (Fred) Keagy, Cynthia (Dana Berry) Turnbull and June Turnbull. Grandmother of Joel Comstock, Kristen (Scott) Bauer, Alyson (Chase) Evans, Arielle (Jace Dispenza) Hein, Nathaniel Hein, Sophia Smith and Rankin Langley. Great-grandmother of Logan, Peyton and Naia; and grand-cat, Armani. Dear Friend of Captain Jim Gunning. Viewing, Monday, 12/16 5:30pm-7:30pm at Newcomer West Metro Chapel. Shelter Service, Tuesday, 12/17 10:00 am, Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area A. Procession will leave funeral home at 9:30 am. Reception at Mount Vernon Canyon Club, immediately following the service. All family and friends are welcome.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 16, 2019