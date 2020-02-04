Denver Post Obituaries
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Feiner Chapel, Temple Emanuel,
Beverly Simon Obituary
Simon, Beverly

Beverly "Bevie" Joyce Simon, age 86, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved son, Mark Simon. She is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 63 years, Roger L. Simon; her sister, Marjorie (Michael) Segal; children, Cheryl (Frank) Mequet and Michael Simon; grandchildren Andrew and Amanda (Taylor) Simon. Service will be held at the Feiner Chapel, Temple Emanuel, at 11AM Wed. 2/5/2020. Interment to follow at Emanuel Cemetery. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Denver.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 4, 2020
