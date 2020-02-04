|
Simon, Beverly
Beverly "Bevie" Joyce Simon, age 86, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved son, Mark Simon. She is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 63 years, Roger L. Simon; her sister, Marjorie (Michael) Segal; children, Cheryl (Frank) Mequet and Michael Simon; grandchildren Andrew and Amanda (Taylor) Simon. Service will be held at the Feiner Chapel, Temple Emanuel, at 11AM Wed. 2/5/2020. Interment to follow at Emanuel Cemetery. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Denver.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 4, 2020