Mara, Bill
10/03/1941 - 10/13/2019
Bill Mara passed peacefully October 13th, 2019. He was born in Lincoln, NE October 3rd, 1941. Bill was a very successful businessman. He founded several successful entities over his business career including oil and gas companies, investment banking and bridge financing companies and agricultural production interests.
His true passion was working with young men on the football field. He started his coaching career in 1970 as a volunteer coach for the local youth football program. His coaching success over the years lead him to the high school coaching ranks where he held several assistant coaching positions. He had coaching roles at Mullen, Littleton, Manual, Thomas Jefferson and finally the head coach at Regis high School. He was the Regis High School head coach from 1997 - 2003. He was a very successful coach from a win-loss perspective, but his true passion was his ability to make a positive impact on young men's' lives, which was known by all who had the pleasure to work with him.
He is survived by his wife, Beckie; children, Mike Mara, Shannon Taylor and Tim Mara (Angi); grandchildren, Blake Mara (deceased), Alex Mara, Patrick Taylor, Shelby Taylor, Parker Mara, Mason Mara and Nolan Mara.
A Memorial Mass for Bill will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Loreto Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Bill's name to https://www.stjude.org/give or Porter Hospice at the Johnson Center.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019