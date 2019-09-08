|
Starr, Bill
Centennial, Colorado - Born in Evanston IL on November 19, 1927 Harold Willard "Bill" Starr, 91, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at home. Bill Starr was first and foremost a committed family man. He loved Phylis, his wife of 42 years, 9 children, 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grand-children and had the best time holding his 2 great-great grandchildren. He was a man who worked hard so he could play hard. If you asked him what he did he always just said "I sold houses", but he was one of the most successful realtors in the City of Aurora. When you think of Bill you know he was filled with smiles, laughter, loved to play cards, and he certainly loved his Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies. He was a man of service. Bill served in the Army during World War II and gave his time serving on Church Committees, as well as the President of the Denver Bronco Quarterback Club.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m., TODAY, September 8th at Littleton United Methodist Church.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 8, 2019