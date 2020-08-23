Camp, Billie Ann

November 4, 1927 - July 19, 2020



Billie Ann Camp, 92, of Arvada, Colorado passed away July 19, 2020. Billie was born in Georgia and grew up in Tampa, Florida. Billie graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1945 and from Florida State College for Women in 1948. She taught school in Florida for ten years and then moved to Colorado in 1959. Billie taught Physical Education at Mapleton High School, then became an assistant principal at Highland High School and then a principal at Clayton Elementary School ,retiring in 1985. Billie loved many sports-especially skiing . She enjoyed teaching all the family to ski when they came to visit. After retiring she and her partner, Dorthy, traveled the world. They spent 54 years together until illness forced them to live apart. Billie visited Florida each year to be with family and especially loved visiting all her nieces and nephews. Billie's proudest moments came in 1989 when she was awarded the Dorothy Mauk Award by the Sportswomen of Colorado and in 1990 when she was recognized by the National Women's Sports Foundation for Outstanding Achievements in Advancing Women's Sports.

Billie is survived by her younger sister Betty Sue Mason, all her nieces and nephews, their children, and their grand children. Billie was preceded in death by her loving partner of almost 60 years, Dorthy Peter; her mother and father, James and Mildred Camp; her brother, Jimmy Camp; and her older sister, Mary Apgar. The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to Ginny Keppler

and Diane Koch for their constant support, love, and encouragement

not only to Billie but to her family as well.





