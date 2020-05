Or Copy this URL to Share

Ingram, Billie Jeanne

10/7/1929 - 04/25/2020



Billie Jeanne Ingram passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on April 25, 2020. She was 90 years old. She is survived by her beloved husband Jimmy T. Ingram, her 3 children, daughter Cindy Patterson and her 2 sons Wesley Ingram and Bradley Ingram. Granddaughters Erin Patterson and Jamie Patterson. An avid bowler until she was 89, beloved wife and mother. She will be greatly missed. No services at her request.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store