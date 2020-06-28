Billy L. Lytton
1929 - 2020
Lytton, Billy L.
11/7/1929 - 6/23/2020

Billy Lytton, 90, a Denver native, and graduate of Manuel High School, passed June 23,2020. Friend of Fred Boyd. Interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery at a future date.




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Malesich And Shirey Funeral Home & Colorado Crematory
5400 Ward Rd. Bldg V Suite 200
Arvada, CO 80002
(720) 242-6784
