Zaitz, Blanche
Blanche Zaitz died peacefully at Shalom Park in Aurora, Colorado on April 13, 2019. She was born on September 6, 1918 in Brooklyn, NY. She and her husband, "Pete," lived in Little Neck, New York, raising their two sons, Stuart and Mark, for 42 years. In 1994, she and her husband, and her mother, Gussie Locke, moved to Silver Spring, MD to join family and friends there. In 2007, she moved to Denver to celebrate the marriage of her grandson, Sam, and live the remainder of her life. Blanche was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was predeceased by her parents, Sam and Gussie Locke of blessed memory, by her husband, Isidore ("Pete") of blessed memory, and her siblings, Ben Locke and Lillian Kapnik of blessed memory. She is survived by her sons, Stuart Zaitz (Robyn) and Mark Zaitz (Carol), her grandchildren, Sam Zaitz (Stephanie), Megan Zaitz, and Samantha Muscarella (Jeremy), and her great grandchildren, Zachary, Chloe, and Penelope Zaitz, and Emma Muscarella. Service and interment will take place in Olney, Maryland at a later date. If desired, contributions to Shalom Park, 14800 E. Belleview Drive, Aurora, CO 80015.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 17, 2019