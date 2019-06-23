|
|
Bishop, Bob
May 27, 1923 - June 18, 2019
Bob Bishop, of Denver, Colorado passed away on June 18, 2019. Bob was born on May 27, 1923 in Denver, Colorado, to Paul and Sadie Bishop. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elaine Bishop and his brother-in-law, Frank McGregor. He is survived by his sons, Bill and Bob (wife Tina); grandchildren, Erin, Ian, and Wil; and sister, Mae Ida McGregor. Bob was a fireman for the City and County of Denver for over 30 years. While serving as a captain for one the busiest firehouses in Denver, Bob also founded and ran Bishop Egg Company, a successful home food delivery service. Known as "Bicycle Bob" in the neighborhood, Bob loved being active and he rode his bicycle well into his 90s. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood, Colorado 80227. A private interment will be held at a later date at Fort Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Denver Fire Fighters Burn Foundation.
Published in Denver Post from June 23 to June 26, 2019