Cook, Bob G.

Cookie

6/16/35 - 4/26/20



It is with heavy hearts the family of Bob Cook announce his passing on April 26, 2020 from the Covid-19 virus. Bob had a long and successful career in the auto sales & management industry in Kansas and Colorado. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Donna and son Ronald. He is survived by his children: Robert Cook, Buck Cook (Cheryl), Roxana Blanks (Rene), Rosana Powell (Robert), 8 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.





