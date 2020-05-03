Bob G. Cook
1935 - 2020
Cook, Bob G.
Cookie
6/16/35 - 4/26/20

It is with heavy hearts the family of Bob Cook announce his passing on April 26, 2020 from the Covid-19 virus. Bob had a long and successful career in the auto sales & management industry in Kansas and Colorado. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Donna and son Ronald. He is survived by his children: Robert Cook, Buck Cook (Cheryl), Roxana Blanks (Rene), Rosana Powell (Robert), 8 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.


Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2020.
