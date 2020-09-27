McPherson, Bob
Brother Bob McPherson, Pastor Emeritus of Riverside Baptist Church, died Tuesday at the age of 94.
Bob was born on the banks of the Mississippi river in January 1926 and always lived up to his role as big brother to younger sister Jean Ray. After Seminary he met Jean, his queen, to whom he was married for 70 years. Together they raised 4 children (Ginger, Pepper, Mark and David), 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Brother Bob became the Pastor at Riverside in 1962 when it had 50 members. The church quickly grew to become the largest church in Denver and relocated next to Mile High Stadium, where it still stands today. Bob served there for more than 28 years, preaching regularly on ABC, CBS and NBC TV stations. When he retired, the church had 5,000 members and an average attendance of 2,500.
Some will remember Brother Bob for his unmatched love of God, church and family. Others will recall his knack for choosing just the right nickname or compliment to build them up. Perhaps some still have his signature phrases -like "Prepare, Prepare, Prepare" - ringing in their ears.
In lieu of a memorial service the family invites you to visit dignitymemorial.com
to share your memories of Brother Bob and the impact he had on your life.