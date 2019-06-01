|
|
Barrett, Bobby Dale
6/8/1935 - 5/4/2019
Bobby Dale Barrett, 83, of Chandler, AZ, formerly of Denver, CO, passed away on May 4, 2019. Services were held in Ruston, LA on May 18th. Bobby had a 32-year career with Mobil Oil as an accountant and senior manager.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carollynne, one sister, Judy Barrett, and two grandsons, Trent and Seth.
He is survived by his children Bryan Barrett (Tracy Downey) of Parker, CO, Michael Barrett, (Stefanie) of Highlands Ranch, Melissa Bound (Doug) of Parker, CO, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, sister Kaye Jones (Marvin) of Farmerville, LA, step-children Jeffrey Benné (Veronica) of Gilbert, AZ, Amanda Benné (Kevin Deman) of Poperinge, Belgium, and 5-step-grandchildren.
Bobby was a wonderful father and a wonderful mentor.
Published in Denver Post from June 1 to June 9, 2019