Robinson, Bobette Bobette Robinson, wife of the late Henry "Hank" Robinson and the late Fred Minzer. Mother of Michele Minzer, David (Barbara) Rolfe, Dan Minzer, and Brett Minzer. Grandmother of Joshua (Lauren) Rolfe, Lindsay (Matthew) Gaudyn, Zoe (Hunter Brill) Rolfe, Ian (Megan Machek) Minzer, Isabel Minzer, and Alex Burt. Great-grandmother of Lorelei and Nikolai Gaudyn and Logan Rolfe. Private burial to be held. Donations to Corazón de Niña Puerto Vallarta (newearthvillage.com/fcdn) or charity of choice.

Published in Denver Post on Apr. 19, 2020.
