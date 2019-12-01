|
|
Burns, Bonita "Bonnie" M.
August 26, 1935 - November 19, 2019
Bonnie M. Burns, age 84, died peacefully Nov. 19, 2019 with her family by her side. Preceded in death by husband of 60 years, Vincent "Bob" R. Burns. Bonnie will be missed by her children, Vince Burns, Noreen Burns-Brubeck, Betty (Charles) Lewis, Sean Burns and LaVon (Dane) Birney; granddaughters, Bridget Burns, Caitlin (John) Zigler, Lauren Martin and grandsons, Brendan (Beth) Burns, Ben (Jackie) Brubeck, Colin Lewis and great grandchildren, Hannah and Lily Brubeck and Lucas and Grae Burns. Rosary will be held Dec. 3, 2019 7p.m. and funeral mass Dec 4, 2019 10 a.m. both at All Souls Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers please consider donation in memory of Bonnie Burns to The Carmelite Monastery 6138 S. Gallup Street, Littleton, Colorado 80120
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.neptunesociety/location/denver-cremation
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019