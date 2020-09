Or Copy this URL to Share

Minor, Bonita M. "Bonnie"

11/5/1927 - 8/29/2020



Bonita "Bonnie" M. Minor passed away 8/29/2020. She is preceded in death by husband Charles (Harry) Minor. Survived by her children: Stephanie Daube, Mark (Diane) Minor, Eric Minor, Meredith (Jim) Spesock, 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. A private family service will be held at a later date.





