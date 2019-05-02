|
|
Webster, Bonita
Bonita (Highfill) Webster, 12/18/1931 to 2/18/2019. Born to W.A. (Jack) and Bernice, Bonita was a Denver native, graduating from South High School in 1949. She went on to work at Wards and Gates Rubber Company where she met her husband Frank of 55 years. She was a professional seamstress for Wesco Fabrics and crafted many custom draperies out of her home shop. She was also a master quilter and made quilts for friends, family, and as baby gifts to newborns. One year she was asked to show one of her quilts at the State Capitol for their annual quilt display.
She loved the mountains and especially South Park, where her father owned land east of Jefferson next to national forest property. She and Frank spent many summer days fishing and hiking along the Lost Park creeks, catching a few brookies along the way.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Bonita lived at Heather Gardens in Aurora for 42 years. She is survived by her sons, Val (Jane), Ted (Ava), brother Jack, sister Donna Sue Hallberg, and grandchildren Jason, Taylor and Jenna (Jonathan Gragg), as well as many nieces and nephews. No services were held and Bonita is resting with Frank at Ft. Logan Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post from May 2 to May 5, 2019