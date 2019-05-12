Denver Post Obituaries
Olinger Hampden Mortuary & Cemetery
8600 East Hampden Ave
Denver, CO 80231
(303) 771-4636
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM
BE3UMC United Methodist Church
1195 Newport St.
Denver, CO
View Map
Bonna Ann Gayhart Obituary
Gayhart, Bonna Ann

Bonna Ann Gayhart was born in Hooker, Oklahoma on August 18, 1925 and cast off her mortal coil on April 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Gayhart, in 1985. She leaves behind four sons, six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She moved to Colorado in 1947 where she worked as an accountant and legal secretary. She was an avid community activist serving in various capacities with the East Montclair Neighborhood Association and the Lowry Redevelopment Committee. She was also a member of the Eastern Star for over 75 years. A memorial service will be held at BE3UMC United Methodist Church, 1195 Newport St., Denver, Colorado at 1:00 Pm on May 19, 2019. A reception will follow.
Published in Denver Post on May 12, 2019
