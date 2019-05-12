|
|
Gayhart, Bonna Ann
Bonna Ann Gayhart was born in Hooker, Oklahoma on August 18, 1925 and cast off her mortal coil on April 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Gayhart, in 1985. She leaves behind four sons, six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She moved to Colorado in 1947 where she worked as an accountant and legal secretary. She was an avid community activist serving in various capacities with the East Montclair Neighborhood Association and the Lowry Redevelopment Committee. She was also a member of the Eastern Star for over 75 years. A memorial service will be held at BE3UMC United Methodist Church, 1195 Newport St., Denver, Colorado at 1:00 Pm on May 19, 2019. A reception will follow.
Published in Denver Post on May 12, 2019