Melphy, Bonnie Jean
Bonnie Jean Melphy broke through her earthly barriers after 93 years on October 17, 2020 in Lakewood, Colorado. Mom is now soaring under the light of the moon, her curiosity and energy having free rein. Bonnie unabashedly loved her family and her grandchildren more. And that love was freely returned. A third generation Coloradan, Mom was born in Ft. Morgan to James H. Tuskey and Elsie Webster Tuskey, and grew up in North Denver. Not only did she interpret for her deaf parents and deaf community, Bonnie worked tirelessly in support of her family. Our spirited family matriarch provided us with unfiltered views and candor. Mom was our listener and sounding board and saw to the heart of things. She had a great wit to go along her sharp mind. She enjoyed having fun with all types of games (gambling especially), music and dance. It was not enough to be greeted with a glib "how are you" because she was sincerely interested in each person's story and loved meeting new folks. Join us in toasting Mom and her love of serendipity with her favorite Manhattan or proverbial Cabernet. Predeceased by her husband, Anthony Melphy, she is survived by children Linda Melphy (Diane Meikle), Gerald Melfi (Peggy Jeffers Melfi), Carolyn Melphy (John Krumholz), and grandchildren, Elise Krumholz (Clayton Gonzales), AJ Krumholz, Natalie Wilkins (Stephen), Brent Jeffers (Dawn), two great grandchildren and beloved cousins, niece, nephews, and friends. At Mom's request, there will be no service. She will be interred at Fort Logan with Dad. Memorial Donation: Mom loved dogs and had a soft spot for Guiding Eyes for the Blind (GuidingEyes.org
).