Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:30 PM
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
Bonnie Lou Abell


1935 - 2020
Bonnie Lou Abell Obituary
Abell, Bonnie Lou
03/25-35 - 12/31/19

Bonnie Abell (née Brooks) was born in Wichita, Kansas to Charles and Verna Brooks. She grew up in Wichita and graduated from Wichita East High School. Bonnie was a proud graduate of Colorado Woman's College, where she earned a degree in elementary education. While at Colorado Woman's College, Bonnie met her husband Joseph M. Abell, who was a student at the Colorado School of Mines. Bonnie and her husband Joe were married in 1956 in Wichita. Bonnie was a very dedicated wife and mother, as well as an active volunteer in the community. She was especially active in the Porter Adventist Hospital Volunteer Association, and at one time served as the president of this organization. Bonnie also served as a board member of the PorterCare Foundation and was active in the Colorado Association of Hospital Auxiliaries and Volunteers. Bonnie will be remembered by family and friends for many things such as her wonderful sense of humor, her love of music, interest in bridge, and her appreciation of Colorado's beautiful mountain scenery. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Eleanor Brooks. She is survived by her husband Joe, as well as sons, Michael and Steven (Anna), and grandchildren, Claire, Matthew, and Benjamin Abell. The family suggests that memorial gifts may be made to the Colorado Chapter, 455 Sherman St., Ste. 500, Denver 80203 or a .
A memorial service will be held at Horan & McConaty chapel, 1091 S. Colorado Boulevard, Denver on January 13, 2020 at 1:30 PM.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
