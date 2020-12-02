Peterson, Bonnie, M.July 24, 1949 - November 24, 2020On Tuesday, November 24th, 2020, Bonnie Marie Peterson, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 71. She was born on July 24, 1949 in Kansas City, Kansas to Lonnie and Wanda Burnett. On September 28, 1968, she married Robert Peterson. She was adored by many friends and relatives, all of which she cared deeply for. She is survived by her husband, Bob, two sons, Vincent and Eric, wives Barb and Megan, five grandchildren, Kevin, Amanda, Kendrick, Kendall, and Austin, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bonnie led the family with grace and poise, and each family member looked up to her in a unique way to help guide them through life. Bonnie truly provided a warm and loving presence to everyone she knew and will be missed dearly.