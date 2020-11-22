Niblack, Bonnie
Bonnie Niblack, age 92, of Denver, Colorado, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at home with her loving daughters, Brenda Sue Wright and Kay Abel, with husband, Stan Abel, by her side.
Bonnie's greatest passion was her five grandchildren and their families, of which she has six great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Bonnie was the first female dispatcher within the Colorado State Patrol, she later worked for Colorado Division of Wildlife and Rocky Mountain News.
Memorial services will be scheduled in Denver City Park next spring/summer; final resting place will be at Fort Logan. Please visit Fairmountfuneralhome.com
for updates on service information.