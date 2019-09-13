Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Metropolitan Community Church
980 N. Clarkson St.
Denver, CO
Bradley Jay Busby


1960 - 2019
Bradley Jay Busby Obituary
Busby, Bradley Jay
Oct. 31, 1960 - Aug. 25, 2019

Brads life was cut short unexpectedly in Denver on Aug 25, 2019 at the age of 58. He was the owner of Denver Gypsy Boy's Estate Liquidators. Brad is survived by his mother Janice (Lee) Carpenter, Sister Becky Roos, along with other close family members and a host of friends. A celebration of his life is September 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at The Metropolitan Community Church 980 N. Clarkson St., Denver, with a reception to follow.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
