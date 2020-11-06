1/1
Bradley Neff Benjamin
1958 - 2020
Benjamin, Bradley Neff

Bradley Neff Benjamin born June 8th, 1958 in Denver Colorado, passed away October 30, 2020 in Thornton, Colorado. Brad graduated in 1977 from Highland High School in Thornton, Colorado. Brad is preceded in death by his father Richard "Dick" Benjamin. Brad is survived by his mother Muriel and brother Greg (Lynn). Brad's nieces are Amelia and Hanna Benjamin in addition to loving and caring extended family and friends.
Brad enjoyed his beloved Colorado Rockies and wouldn't miss a game as he scored every inning. When attending those games, he was a wealth of knowledge and loved sharing information with others. He was counted on to remember many facts and figures on all occasions and actively followed the Broncos and Avalanche as well.
Brad treasured time spent with family and friends and enjoyed his interaction with animals. Beginning at six years old Brad never missed attending a Ringling Brothers and Barnum Bailey Circus performance. During this time, he obtained personal autographs and had correspondence with numerous clowns. Brad also enjoyed performing as a clown.
Brad was the happiest when he was at Stapleton and DIA airports where he worked for 29 years as a customer service agent and everyone knew him. His favorite weekly activity was going with the Stellar Care group in Northglenn Colorado as their programs would take them to many of Denver's famous landmarks.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staffs of "North Metro Community Services" (1001 West 124th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80234) and the "Stellar Care Service LLC." (421 West 104th Avenue, Suite #220, Northglenn, CO 80234). Donations may be made in his memory to these organizations. For full obituary and to leave condolences please visit OlingerHighland.com




Published in Denver Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
