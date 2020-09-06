Snow, Brian A.
Brian A. Snow, General Counsel Emeritus of the Colorado State University System and former member of the CSU System's Board of Governors, died peacefully on August 29, 2020, in the arms of his beloved wife, Crissie. He was 79.
Brian Armil Snow was born on February 5, 1941 in Jasper, Arkansas, the son of Mayme Cordelia House Snow and Claude E. Snow. He married Eugenie "Crissie" (Sontag) Snow in Denver on May 10, 1986.
At the University of Arkansas, Brian earned a bachelor's of science in business administration, with a minor in journalism, as well as a master's in political science. He went on to graduate from the Duke University School of Law, where he served on the editorial board of the Duke Law Journal. He later took courses toward an additional master's of religion at the Iliff School of Theology in Denver.
After graduation from college, he worked as a staff reporter for the Wall Street Journal before entering law school. He later served as Assistant Dean and Associate Professor of Law at the University of Arkansas School of Law and engaged in the private practice of law in Denver for a number of years.
Brian was appointed by Colorado Governor Roy Romer to serve as a voting member of the Board of Governors of the CSU System in 1987 - a role he resigned a year later to accept the position of General Counsel for the Board and System. He served from 1988 to 2003 as the chief counsel for the governing board of the Colorado State University System and its constituent institutions, Colorado State University and Colorado State University-Pueblo, supervising all attorneys and support staff for the System. He worked closely as a trusted adviser to President and Chancellor Albert C. Yates throughout Yates' 13-year tenure leading CSU.
Among his numerous professional achievements and awards, Brian was honored to be named a Life Member of the National Association of College and University Attorneys. He was a member of the Editorial Board of the Journal of College and University Law and the Authors Committee for the Education Law Reporter. He wrote and published more than a dozen law review articles, and was a frequent speaker on various topics involving issues in higher education. His professional activities included serving as vice chair of the American Bar Association's Government and Public Sector Lawyers Division, as a member of the Securities Committee of the Denver and Colorado Bar Associations and of the American Bar Association, as a member of the screening committee for the selection of the U.S. Attorney for Denver, and as a member of Governor Ritter's Transition Committee for Higher Education in Colorado. He received the Oliver P. Pennock Award, CSU's highest honor for teaching, in 1999, in recognition of his contributions to the University and as a faculty member in the School of Education.
In addition to his professional service, Mr. Snow was deeply involved in his community, having served as the president of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Colorado, president of the Washington Park United Church of Christ, and as a member of the Rotary Club of Fort Collins and the Environmental and Transportation Committee of the Denver Chamber of Commerce. He wrote and acted in a production of his play, "The Trial of Minnie Wright," at Bas Bleu Theater Company in Fort Collins.
He is survived by his wife, Eugenie Christine (Crissie) Snow, of Centennial; his sons, Andrew Armil Snow (Manette Anne) and Anthony Jackson Snow (Nancy Lynn); brother S. Steve Snow, M.D., (Martha Hudson Snow); sisters-in-law Lucia Sontag Johnson (Philip R. Johnson) and Anna Marie Sontag, Ph.D.; grandchildren Megan Ashley, Lucia Claire, Matthew Thomas, Catherine Claire, and John Anthony; nieces and nephews James Steven Snow, Thomas Hudson Snow, Michael Wesley Snow, Christian Phelps Johnson, Alice Tyler Johnson McCoombe, Hope Elizabeth Johnson Church, George Luciano Senobio Gonzales, N.D., and Jacob Stanley John Gonzales; aunts Bonnie House Tougaw and Verma Sue Ethridge; cousins Martha Sue Griggs Parks, Susan Diane House, and Carolyn Snow Gilbrech; and friends including members of the Duke Law School Class of 1966, Brooke Marie Solis Daniels, and The Reverend Victor Harmon Nixon. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private burial is scheduled with memorial services to be held at a later date. Donations may be made to: Duke University Law School, Alumni and Development Office, 210 Science Drive, Box 90389, Durham, NC 27708-0389.
