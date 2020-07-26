Hoffmeier, Brian Gene
Brian Gene Hoffmeier, 74, Arvada, Colorado passed away on March 8, 2020 and his ashes were laid to rest at the Arvada Cemetery, July 24, 2020.
Brian was born February 14, 1946 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Herold and Gertrude (Stolte) Hoffmeier. He graduated from Lowden High School in 1963 and attended the University of Iowa, graduating in 1967 with a degree in mathematics. He taught math for three years and then served in the U.S. Army before moving to Colorado. He taught for 30 years in the Westminster School District, where he met his future wife, Patricia (Patti) Nies. They were married in 1981 and have a son, Ryan. Brian served on several community committees, tutored many students and donated 47 gallons of blood to Bonfil's Blood Bank. He was a life-long Iowa Hawkeye fan and would go anywhere in Denver that was broadcasting a Hawkeye game. In later years, he became a CU Buffalo fan and enjoyed going to all their football and basketball games. March Madness was his favorite time of year. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, his son, Ryan (Julia), two brothers, Bruce (Karen), Newton, Iowa and Barry (Julie), Lowden, Iowa, one sister, Jo (Carolyn), Elk Grove, California, two sisters-in-law, Roberta Viedt, Winner, South Dakota and Cynthia Bennett (Gene), Sioux City, Iowa, and 9 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Helen Nies, and his brother-in-law, Daniel Viedt.
Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
Research, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.